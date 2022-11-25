Friday morning will see sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy at times, while most areas will become dry by this afternoon.

Showers will be slower to clear from the north today and highs will reach just nine to 12C.

Cloud will increase through the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 9C to 12C.

Saturday will be a windy day with strong southerly winds, easing a bit in the afternoon.

“A dull or misty day with outbreaks of rain, most persistent along the south coast with good dry spells elsewhere during the afternoon. Milder than normal for the time of year, with highest temperatures of 11C to 14C.

Rain will become heavier in most places in the evening,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Heavy outbreaks of rain will spread across the country on Saturday night before clearing eastwards.

Sunday will see good dry and bright periods for most areas with occasional showers in Atlantic counties.

Highest temperatures will be nine to 11C with moderate southerly breezes.

Monday is likely to see fog in the morning, eventually cleaning to leave a mainly dry day with sunny spells.

“Well scattered showers will feed into Atlantic areas in a light northwest airflow. Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

Monday night is currently looking to be cold, clear and frosty, with lows of -1C to 4C, although there is some uncertainty yet.

“There is some uncertainty for Tuesday but currently it looks to be a dry day but cloudier, with rain possibly pushing into western or southwestern fringes later.

"Light or moderate southeast winds. Highest temperatures of six to 10 degrees,” the forecaster said.

The middle of next week is still quite uncertain but forecasts indicate signs are trending towards a cool easterly airflow later in the week with “decent dry spells”.



