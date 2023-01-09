Weather Ireland: Status Yellow rain warning issued for six counties as unsettled weather continues

A yellow rain warning has been issued for all counties in Munster and Galway

A Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for six counties as the recent unsettled weather is set to continue.

The rain alert covers all of Munster and Galway and it will be active from 3am until 3pm tomorrow.

"Spells of rain overnight and on Tuesday will be heavy at times leading to spot flooding,” Met Éireann said.

It comes as blustery conditions will continue in coastal counties tomorrow.

Met Éireann has also issued a Status Yellow marine warning for all Irish coasts, with wind speeds set to reach “force six or higher”.

The forecaster said tonight will be dry for many areas early on with light winds and increasing cloud. Lowest temperatures will range from of 1C to 4C early tonight but it will become much milder later as rain spreads from the southwest.

The rain will extend north-eastwards to all areas by morning and turn heavy at times.

Tuesday will be dull, wet and windy with widespread rain and fresh to strong southwesterly winds.

The rain will clear into the Irish Sea in the evening, with clear spells and showers following from the west. It will be mild with highest temperatures ranging between 10C and 13C.

The national forecaster said low pressure will keep our weather unsettled through the week. It will be windy at times with frequent showers and rain.

Wednesday will be a windy and showery day. Showers will become more frequent in the afternoon, some turning heavy and prolonged, with the potential for hail.

There will be strong and gusty westerly winds with gales on western coasts and highest temperatures ranging between 5C and 9C.

Rain will clear to the east on Thursday morning, any dry spells will be short-lived as further showery rain will follow from the west in the afternoon.

Highest temperatures will range between 9C and 12C in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

It will turn blustery once again with scattered showers and fresh to strong westerly winds and highest temperatures between 5C and 9C.