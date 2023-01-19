16/1/2023; Tetiana and her son Matvii, who have recently arrived from the Ukraine play in the snow and ice along the old military road in the Wicklow mountains. Pic credit; Damien Eagers

Some schools are may remain closed again on Thursday as the icy grip maintains its hold.

Parents and children should check with their school before setting out.

Met Éireann extended a status yellow ice warning to all counties, effective from 7pm last night until 12 noon on Thursday.

Forecasters warned of icy stretches leading to hazardous travelling conditions.

They said wintry showers would continue overnight, with freezing rain possible in the southwest. They also predict freezing fog patches.

While travel in urban areas may not be affected, travel to schools in rural areas could be hit. Decisions are taken locally on whether buses can operate, and whether schools can open.

Dozens of schools in Donegal and some in Cork remained closed on Wednesday, with the decision left up to individual schools during yellow weather warnings whether to open or not.

Skibbereen Community School in Cork was set to open late, at 10am, today, while at least one bus company in Donegal was warning that a blanket of snow meant it would only be able to service primary routes.

Travelmaster Buncrana, which operates several school routes, said last night: “Roads are freezing hard at the minute. If we do run school buses in the morning. It will be main roads only.”

Read More

According to Bus Éireann, which operates the school bus scheme, overall, a small proportion of school transport routes didn’t run yesterday.

In its forecast for today, Met Éireann said there could be black ice on roads and hazardous conditions.

"Frost, ice and possible black ice in parts this morning with hazardous conditions. Outbreaks of rain and sleet across the northwest and southwest will clear through the morning,” the forecaster said. “Mostly dry weather will follow for the rest of the day with good sunny spells, although some mist and fog may set in across the southwest later. Another cold day with highest temperatures of just 1 to 5 degrees in near calm.”

For tonight, it said it would be very cold again, with frost and icy stretches.

“Dry early with some clear spells, however mist will thicken into dense freezing fog in parts,” it said.

"Later in the night, drizzle will move into the west and southwest counties. Lowest temperatures of -4 to -1 degrees, colder locally across Ulster, in just light southeast breezes."

Tomorrow drizzle will peter out to give a mostly dry, warmer day, with highs of 4 to 8C.

Although it will get slightly colder on Friday, from then on the weather will become wetter and warmer, rising to highs of 13C by Monday.