A walker enjoys the snow in the mountains near Killakee, to the south east of Dublin Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

Wintry showers of snow, sleet and hail showers will move across the country on Friday as another cold snap is to see temperatures drop to lows as -3 on Friday night.

Frost will clear early today to leave a day of sunshine and showers, which mainly affect northern counties earlier in the day. These will spread southwards and extend across the country as Friday progresses.

“Many of the showers will be wintry in nature with hail, sleet and some snow flurries. Highest temperatures of 6-9 degrees but temperatures dropping to just 2-3 degrees during showers. Moderate to fresh north or northwest breezes,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Showers will clear as Friday progresses to leave a clear night for most but temperatures will plummet to minimum temperatures of -3 with frost and ice forming in many areas and coverings of fog enveloping parts of the country.

This frost and fog will clear on Saturday morning to leave a predominantly dry day with long sunny spells early on before cloud builds and light showers fall in places. Highs of 7-10 will mean another chilly day.

Saturday night will not be as cold with lows of 1-4 but showers will form from the southwest and extend over the country to bring outbreaks of rain on Sunday.

“Mostly cloudy on Sunday and becoming breezy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. More persistent rain will move in across southwestern counties at times. Top temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in freshening southeast winds.

“Rather windy on Sunday night with outbreaks of rain in the south and west. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in fresh to strong east or southeast winds,” the Met Éireann forecaster said.

Temperatures are to become milder next week but unsettled weather will dominate with a wet and blustery Monday forecast.

Tuesday is also forecast to be a wet day with prolonged showers with highs of 12-16 degrees.