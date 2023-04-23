Weather Ireland: Mostly bright Sunday ahead of cold snap with lows of -3C

Any mist or drizzle lingering on Sunday morning will clear to leave a largely bright and sunny afternoon for most counties with highs of 11-14 degrees.

Outbreaks of rain will spread to north Ulster later in the evening, though, as a fresh northerly breeze develops in the afternoon.

The rain will slowly move across the country overnight but parts of the south will stay dry. Lows will range from two to six degrees.

Monday will be a much cooler day, with daytime highs in single figures for most areas.

“Mostly cloudy and rather damp to start the day on Monday with outbreaks of rain continuing to push south over the country. Clearer conditions with sunshine and isolated showers will move in across Ulster and Connacht during the morning, before extending across Leinster and Munster in the early afternoon.

“The evening will bring long spells of sunshine across the country and just a few showers. A cool day for late April with highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in fresh northerly winds,” Met Éireann said.

Monday night will be cold and clear with a “fairly widespread frost” forecast with minimum temperatures generally ranging -3 to +2 degrees.

“Cold and dry to start on Tuesday with good spells of sunshine during the morning. The afternoon will bring a mix of cloud and bright spells for many areas whilst thicker cloud pushes in across Munster. Patchy rain or drizzle will then develop across Munster during the evening with largely dry conditions elsewhere.

“Maximum temperatures of eight to 11 degrees with a moderate southeast breeze developing. Tuesday night will be cloudy with scattered patches of rain or drizzle extending northwards to many areas. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees, occurring across the north of the country early on with light to moderate southeast winds,” Met Éireann said.

Wednesday will see a lot of dry weather and scattered showers but temperatures will return to the mid teens for most areas.

The current forecast is for milder weather in the mid teens but with plenty of risk of rain over the second half of next week.