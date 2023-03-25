Weather Ireland: Mixed and mild weekend ahead of freezing cold snap with lows of -3C

It will be a relatively mild and dry weekend, with sunny spells and patchy rain in places, ahead of a brief return of a freezing snap.

Scattered showers will mostly clear away Saturday morning as hazy sunshine develops across the country but there will be patchy showers in parts of the south. Highest temperatures will range from 10 to 13 degrees with moderate westerly winds gradually easing.

Cloud will continue to thicken in the south overnight with outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading over Munster and south Leinster in a relatively cool night of 2-5C.

On Sunday, showers will gradually clear during the afternoon with some sunny spells developing across the country. It will be a mild day with highs of 11-13 degrees but temperatures will drop very quickly on Sunday evening.

“Any showers will clear away with long clear and dry spells developing. Winds will fall light and temperatures will fall widely below freezing with -1 to -3 degrees. Frost and icy patches expected overnight in central and northern areas but it will stay a touch milder over Munster with temperatures staying just above freezing,” Met Éireann said.

Monday will begin mostly dry but showers will hit some areas in the south, remaining dry elsewhere with highs of 8-10C. Monday night will be much warmer than Sunday with lows of just four to eight degrees.

Tuesday will see widespread rain during the morning gradually easing to scattered showers by afternoon with blustery winds and highs of 13 to 16 degrees.

“Wednesday [will be] another wet day with scattered blustery showers or longer spells of rain. Staying mild with highs of 13 to 16 degrees and moderate southwesterly winds,” Met Éireann said.