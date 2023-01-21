Weather Ireland: Mild conditions forecast following cold snap

Met Éireann said it will remain mild for the time of year over the coming days following the cold spell.

Saturday will see an end to the cold spell as temperatures increase across the country for the first time in over seven days.

It will be largely cloudy this morning with mist in places. Through the day, there will be a good deal of dry weather overall though there will be some patchy light rain and drizzle at times.

More persistent rain will move into western parts during the evening with temperatures ranging between 7C and 10C in moderate southerly winds, fresher near coasts.

It will be dull and damp at first on Sunday with scattered outbreaks of rain.

The rain will clear eastwards from all areas by early afternoon with drier conditions following along with occasional bright spells though some patches of light rain or drizzle will still occur.

Some mist and fog patches will also persist through the day with highest temperatures ranging between 9C and 11C generally with moderate southerly winds easing light through the day.

It will be generally cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle at times though still with good dry spells as well.

Fog will be slow to clear on Monday morning and will likely persist in places through the day.

It will be mostly cloudy with a good deal of dry weather though further scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will occur, mainly in the northwest.

Highest temperatures will range between 8C and 11C in mostly light southerly or variable breezes.

On Tuesday, there will be outbreaks of light rain and drizzle, most frequent in the northwest with mostly dry but cloudy conditions elsewhere.

Highest temperatures will range between 9C and 11C in mostly light to moderate southwesterly winds, fresher in the northwest.

More persistent rain will push into the north and west towards morning.

Wednesday will see rain in the north and west gradually track southeastwards through the morning and early afternoon with some sunny spells and showers following.

Highest temperatures will range between 9C and 12C but it will turn colder behind the rain as a northwest airflow follows.