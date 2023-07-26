Weather Ireland: Met Éireann warns of localised flooding as more rain on way

Any sunny spells in the east on Wednesday will make way for cloud and showers before heavier rain takes hold on Wednesday.

The rain will turn heavier and more persistent in all areas this afternoon and it will be worst in the southwest, where there may be some localised flooding,” Met Éireann said.

It will be humid with highs of 16-19 degrees today before the worst of the rain clears northeastwards. It will be very humid overnight and temperatures will not fall below 13-15 degrees everywhere.

"Thursday will start out mostly cloudy with patchy rain, drizzle and mist. The cloud will break up through the day with bright or sunny intervals developing, although there will be scattered showers also. Feeling warm, especially where the sunshine breaks through, with highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds,” Met Éireann has forecast.

The national forecaster said it is going to be changeable for the rest of the week with rain at times.

Severe flooding in Castlederg, Co Tyrone

Friday will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers before becoming cloudier with more persistent rain tracking eastwards over the country through the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees on Friday.

Friday night will be showery, heaviest in the west and northwest, before Saturday morning sees a clearing of bad conditions.

"Saturday is shaping up to be a rather blustery day with sunny spells. Showers in the west will become widespread during the afternoon, with some heavy and thundery downpours, particularly in the west and northwest, leading to spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest to west winds, with strong winds along western coasts.

"Blustery showers will continue through Saturday night, heaviest and most frequent in the north with an ongoing risk of spot flooding. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty west to southwest winds, strong on coasts.

"Current indications for Sunday suggest sunny spells and scattered showers, with the showers easing during the afternoon. Cloud then building from the southwest during the afternoon and evening, with outbreaks of rain extending northeastwards later. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees with moderate to fresh west to northwest winds gradually easing and backing southwest,” Met Éireann said.