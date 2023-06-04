Weather Ireland: Met Eireann says temperatures could reach 24C today, with warm weather to continue next week

Met Éireann said there will be further dry and sunny conditions until the middle of next weekend, but the current high pressure system will “start to wane” next weekend.

Yesterday over 15 hours of sunshine was recorded at weather stations in several parts of the country, including Wexford, Dublin, Cork and Clare.

The west of the country continues to see the warmest conditions. The top temperature yesterday, of 24.6C, was recorded at the Mount Dillon weather station in Co Roscommon, while the mercury reached 22.9C at Moore Park in Co Cork and 19.2C at Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

Met Éireann said it will be generally dry and sunny today with just a “slight chance” of isolated showers developing in Ulster later this afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures will range from 19C in the east to 24C in the west, in light easterly breezes. While, UV levels today will range from high to moderate across the country.

Tonight will continue dry and generally clear, with minimum temperatures of 7C to 12C in very light and variable breezes.

The forecaster said bank holiday Monday will be dry and sunny once again, but cloud will build slightly during the afternoon and evening with a further chance of isolated showers developing in Ulster. Highest temperatures will range from 20C to 24C – warmest in the west, in light easterly breezes.

Minimum temperatures will fall back to between 9C and 13C on Monday night, in dry and mostly clear conditions.

Met Éireann said the north of the country will see some isolated showers again on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the rest of the country will be mostly dry and sunny with top temperatures of 19C in the east to 24C in the west. Night time temperatures will fall back to between 10C and 13C, in clear conditions.

However, the forecaster said there will be a change in weather on Thursday. While it will remain dry for most areas, cloud will slowly build from the southwest with outbreaks of rain pushing in to Munster later in the evening. The best of the sunshine will be in Ulster, while highest temperatures nationwide will range from 16C to 22C.

“Considerable uncertainty remains for the further outlook. Early indications are that the high pressure will start to wane as we approach the weekend, bringing more unsettled conditions with an increased chance of rain,” Met Éireann said.