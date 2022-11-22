Hail and thundery downpours are possible on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Fog lying in many areas on Tuesday morning will be slow to clear before some sunny spells emerge this afternoon.

These sunny spells will be short lived though as wet and breezy weather will begin to develop in the southwest this evening. It will be very windy in the south of the country at times today while it will be a chilly day with highs of just six to 10 degrees.

Wet and breezy weather will spread over the country tonight before some heavy or thundery downpours tonight.

“Wednesday will begin windy with sunny spells and scattered showers, some with hail and thunder, especially closer to the Atlantic coast. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds developing,” Met Éireann said.

It will remain unsettled with rain or showers most days this week and temperatures will be close to the seasonal norm with strong winds at times.

The risk of hail and thunder will persist in the West through Wednesday night and Thursday will also begin rather wet and windy with spells of rain tracking eastwards through the day. Brighter conditions with scattered showers will then follow on from rom the west with highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees as rain clears into Thursday.

Friday is set to be a bright and day for most with sunny spells but it will be showery in the northwest with highs of eight to 11 degrees.

“Turning wet and breezy again for Friday night and Saturday for a time. Some sunny spells later on Saturday but remaining very blustery and showery for the rest of the weekend,” Met Éireann said.