Weather Ireland: Met Éireann issues yellow warning as it forecasts wet day across the country with spot flooding possible

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for two counties as the country experiences a wet spell.

The alert, which covers counties Cork and Waterford, is valid until 7am on Wednesday.

The national forecaster said there will be accumulations of water from heavy showers or longer spells of rain today and overnight with isolated thunderstorms and spot flooding possible.

It will stay rather unsettled with rain or showers on most days this week along with some sunny spells.

Today, grab the umbrella as it will be a mostly wet day across the country with spot flooding possible.

The national forecaster said it will stay rather unsettled with rain or showers on most days this week along with some sunny spells.

Heavy showers or longer spells of rain will spread northwards to all areas through the day with some isolated thunderstorms possible, especially in the south.

There will be some bright or sunny intervals also, the best of these in Ulster with highest temperatures between 16C to 20C with moderate to fresh southeast winds.

Tonight, there will be further showers or longer spells of rain, especially over the southern half of the country.

Lowest temperatures will range between 12C to 14C with moderate to fresh southeast winds.

On Wednesday, showers or longer spells of rain will spread to all areas, many of them heavy with isolated thunderstorms and spot flooding possible, especially in the south.

Highest temperatures will range between 16C to 20C with moderate southeast winds.

There will be further showers or longer spells of rain overnight in Munster, Leinster and east Ulster.

It will become mainly dry further to the west and north with lowest temperatures between 12C or 13C with light northerly breezes.

On Thursday, there will be bright or sunny spells, showers in eastern areas at first and then spreading to all areas, many of them heavy with a possibility of thunder.

Highest temperatures will range between 17C to 20C with light to moderate northerly breezes.

It will be mostly dry overnight with clear spells, but areas of mist and fog will form as winds fall light with lowest temperatures between 10C to 13C.

Friday will be a bright day with sunny spells and some showers, but not as heavy or as frequent as previous days.

Highest temperatures will range between 18C to 21C in light northwest breezes.

Saturday will be mainly dry with good sunny spells and highest temperatures will range between 18C to 21C with light breezes.