Weather Ireland: Met Éireann issues Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for 17 counties

It comes as Enniscorthy in Co Wexford also saw some flash flooding occurring, following heavy hail which was reported earlier this evening.

Hailstones in Enniscorthy this afternoon. Photo: Pádraig Byrne (@byrne_padraig)

There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms for all counties in Leinster as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

The weather warning is valid from 2.20pm until 7pm today.

A similar warning has also been issued to Antrim, Armagh and Down by the UK Met Office.

Thunderstorms may cause some localised flooding and disruption in those counties this afternoon.

Wet and breezy conditions moved eastwards across the country this morning with bright, sunny spells and showers expected to follow.

This evening, showers could turn heavy with a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Highest temperatures will reach between 17 to 21 degrees, becoming warmest in the east of the country.

The UV Index will reach moderate to high levels throughout the day, with UV levels increasing under clear skies.

Tonight, clear skies and scattered showers are to be expected, with lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.