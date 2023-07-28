Weather Ireland: Met Éireann issues Status Yellow rain warning for three counties this weekend

Outbreaks of rain will continue across the country today as a Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for three counties from tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann forecasts that today will remain cloudy with showers becoming most frequent in the western half of the country from this afternoon.

Tonight, lowest temperatures are expected to drop to between 11 to 13 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

It will be a night of mixed weather, with clear spells giving way to scattered showers at times.

It will remain unsettled into the weekend and next week with further outbreaks of rain expected.

7 Day Weather Forecast (24th - 30th of July 2023)

Tomorrow, sunny spells and scattered showers that may turn heavy and thundery.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for three counties from tomorrow morning.

Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo can expect frequent heavy showers on Saturday that may lead to localised flooding.

The warning is in place from 9am on Saturday until midnight.

Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees are expected.

Sunday will start dry but cloudy before further outbreaks of rain push through the dry spell in the afternoon and evening.

Next week will remain changeable, swapping between bright spells and showers according to Met Éireann’s current indications.