The public are being advised to be prepared for localised flooding and disruption as Met Éireann has put status orange rain warnings in place for five counties today – Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow, with yellow warnings for 11 more – Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly and Tipperary.

There will be heavy rain throughout Wednesday and Thursday with the possibility of thundery downpours, which will lead to localised flooding and likely disruption in the areas covered by the orange warning, which lasts until midnight on Wednesday, the forecaster said.

Residents of areas covered by the yellow warning, which is also in place until midnight on Wednesday, are told there will be heavy rain on Wednesday, with possible thundery downpours which will also lead to localised flooding and some disruption.

There is also a status yellow small craft warning for all coasts until 7am on Thursday, with southeast to east winds to increase to reach force 6 or higher at times.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

T newhe Road Safety Authority advised road users to exercise caution.

“Road users in areas affected by the Orange Warnings for heavy rain are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey,” the RSA said.

“Drivers need to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions. This is especially important on high speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning.”

It also advised extra care when driving behinds goods vehicles and staying well back; do not attempt to drive through flooded roads.

“If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. The verge may have subsided and there may also be trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible,” the RSA said.

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance - this helps to dry the brakes, the RSA advised adding that motorists should use dipped headlights at all times.

The RSA also advised pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists to wear bright or high-vis clothing, and to walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

In its forecast for today, Met Éireann said outbreaks of heavy or thundery rain this morning would move northwards leading to localised flooding, with some dry spells in the afternoon.

It will be “very breezy and blustery with fresh to strong and gusty easterly winds,” the forecaster said, with highs of 11 to 15 degrees.

On Wednesday night, there will be more outbreaks of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms tracking northwards across the country, leading to localised floods.

This will be followed by drier conditions coming from the south, with strong southeasterly winds also easing overnight in lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Thursday morning will be mostly dry with the chance of some isolated showers.

However, rain will develop in the southwest and south through the afternoon and evening with winds increasing fresh to strong in the southwest, with highs of 15 to 17.

Thursday night will be wet in many areas, with some heavy rain and fresh winds in lows of 11 to 13.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with spells of rain, some heavy with winds easing later and highs of 14 to 16.

Saturday’s rain in northwestern areas will gradually clear during the day with most areas getting some dry and bright weather, breezy with highs of 14 to 17. However, rain will spread from the south in the afternoon and overnight.

Sunday and beyond is likely to get wet again, the forecaster predicted.

More to follow...