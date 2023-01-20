Friday will see an end to the cold snap as temperatures climb above freezing by afternoon with sunny spells for many counties ahead of the weekend.

Temperatures were still as low as -4C in places this morning but an overcast start to Friday will see temperatures rise to highs between 3-8C, remaining coldest in the north.

It will be a mostly dry day with some sunny spells developing but cloud will increase in all areas by evening.

“Some frost or ice early in the night across the north and east, before cloud increases, with patchy drizzle along southern and western fringes. Lowest temperatures of -2C to 3C, in light to moderate south to southeast breezes,” Met Éireann said.

It will be a generally dry and cloudy start to Saturday before patchy outbreaks of rain develop, with more persistent rain in the west later. Highest temperatures will range from eight to 10 degrees but cooler along the coasts.

Sunday will be “damp or locally wet” to begin as overnight rain clears into the Irish Sea but will be generally dry into the afternoon with sunny spells. Highs will reach 12C in places.

It will be mild next week and wet at times but the precipitation amounts look to be “fairly minimal” for Monday, Met Éireann said.

“Mostly dull with patchy outbreaks of rain, however amounts look fairly minimal. Low cloud and coastal fog too though. Feeling mild with highest temperatures of 11C to 13C in light southwest breezes”.

Monday night will be quite mild with lows of just nine degrees in places, before a dull and cloudy Tuesday with patchy rain or drizzle at times. Highest temperatures of 10C to 11C.