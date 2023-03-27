There will be plenty of rain around this week.

Any mist or fog lingering in the north and east on Monday morning will quickly lift to leave sunny spells and a few isolated showers.

Cloud will build from the Atlantic through the afternoon and evening, though, with more showers developing in the west and south while most eastern and northern parts will remain dry and bright.

Highs will range from seven to 11 degrees in a light southeasterly breeze, Met Éireann said.

Tuesday will begin wet after a band of rain moves over the country on Monday night but clearer weather in the west will spread right across the country.

“Some bright or sunny spells will develop but there'll be scattered showers too. Fresh and blustery southerly winds will veer moderate southwesterly with highs of 11 to 14 degrees,” Met Éireann said.

Tuesday night will be a wet and mild night with lows of just eight to 10 degrees.

Wednesday will again be a “fairly wet day” with scattered blustery showers or longer spells of rain, becoming drier in the evening.

“Staying mild with highs of 12 to 15 degrees and fresh to strong southerly winds becoming moderate southwesterly winds later.

“Wednesday night’s showers will affect mainly western and southern areas with drier conditions elsewhere. Mild overnight with lows of seven to 9 degrees, with moderate to fresh south to southwesterly winds.

“Current projections show a mild showery day on Thursday, followed by more widespread rain on Thursday night into Friday with the potential for strong winds in parts.

“It looks like turning a bit cooler on Friday and for Saturday with a northwesterly airstream feeding in sunshine and showers,” Met Éireann said.