Weather Ireland: Met Éireann forecasts largely dry weekend with just passing showers in most counties

There will be a mix of bright, sunny spells and showers, which may turn heavy at times, across the country on Saturday.

Met Éireann have said that showers may hold quite a bit of water but will be interspersed by long dry spells across the country.

It will be breezy as Saturday afternoon progresses with highs of 13-17 degrees but this wind will ease towards evening time. It will be coolest in the north of the country.

“Early tonight persistent rain will develop on south and southwest coasts. There is a chance that the rain will be heavy, and a lower chance that it will spread further north across much of Munster and south Leinster. Away from the south, there will be long clear spells with just one or two showers. Lows of 7 to 11 degrees with mainly light southwest winds,” Met Eireann forecaster Emer Flood said.

Any rain in southern coastal areas will clear quickly on Sunday morning, leaving a largely dry day across the country with sunny spells. It will be warmest in the south and southeast with highs of up to 18 degrees, and again a bit cooler in the north.

Sunday night with be largely dry but rain and southerly winds will develop on the west coast as Monday morning light approaches, making way for a cloudy and wet day for parts of Ireland.

“Cloudy and breezy with rain in the west and north. Drier elsewhere, brightening up at times. Fresh southerly winds, strong and gusty near western coasts. Mild for the time of year with highs of 15 to 19 degrees,” Ms Flood said.

Monday night will see it turn wet and blustery with rain sweeping eastwards across the country, and rain will be heavy for a period. It will be a very mild night with temperatures remaining between 13 to 16 degrees for much of the night.

Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to hold a mix of rain and windy conditions along with some sunny spells at times with highs in the region of 16-18.