The weather will settle down across the country this week with below average rainfall and drier conditions promised.

Met Éireann Meteorologist Siobhan Ryan said the weather will begin to settle down over the week ahead with the promise of drier and calmer conditions in general.

“Rainfall is going to be below average across much of Ireland if not all of Ireland, typically half the average rainfall projected for the next seven days,” she said.

She said conditions will improve today into the afternoon with some sunshine breaking through.

Sunny spells and well scattered showers will follow through the late morning and afternoon with highest temperatures of 9C to 11C with mostly moderate westerly winds, fresh at times over the northern half of the country.

Tonight will be dry and cold under clear skies with lowest temperatures of -2C to 2C with mostly light breezes and with frost and mist patches forming.

“Nighttime values will be cold as there will be some clear nights ahead of us so temperatures will dip back by night so there is still the potential for frost but daytime temperatures for the next few days will be around normal, but they should trend upwards later in the week,” she said.

Tuesday will start off mainly dry, it will be mostly cloudy with the best chance of any bright weather in the east.

Ms Ryan said the best of the sunny spells tomorrow will be in eastern counties.

Rain and drizzle will develop in the west and northwest during the morning and will spread eastwards, through the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 7C to 10C with light to moderate southerly winds, fresher along the west coast.

Wednesday will see cloudy and damp conditions with rain and drizzle to start in most areas.

It will become drier and sunnier in the west and will extend eastwards through the morning, brightening up in eastern counties later in the afternoon.

Well scattered showers will also follow with highest temperatures of 7C to 10C in light to moderate northwest winds.

Ms Ryan said the best of the weather on St Patrick’s Day will be in over the eastern half of the country.

“Temperatures here up to 13C, elsewhere there is a band of showers pushing in from the Atlantic so that’s going to arrive into counties in the morning and afternoon and then those showers will break up and move towards the east then later in the afternoon or evening,” she said.

Ms Ryan said current indications show that there will be dry and sunny weather for the weekend.

She said there will be a good deal of dry weather from Friday onwards for nearly all of the country with mild temperatures.

“Temperatures in the east and southeast on St Patrick’s Day should get up to the low teens. The highest temperatures over the weekend will be in over Atlantic counties and at the moment we’re looking at values of around 11C to 15C or 16C possibly.”

“The highest temperatures this weekend are probably going to be in across the western half of the country.”