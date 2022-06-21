Weather Ireland: Met Éireann forecasts clouds but temperatures will reach 22C

It will be a mild week as temperatures will reach 22C. Stock image

This week will start out dull and cloudy but temperatures will reach 22C, Met Éireann has forecasted.

People with hayfever are being warned that the pollen count will be high to very high over the next few days.

In Leinster and Munster, the pollen count is high today, while it will be very high in Munster tomorrow.

"There will be a high to very high risk from grass pollen during warm, dry weather. Nettle pollen will also be airborne,” the national pollen and aerobiology research unit said.

Today will be dull and damp with locally wet conditions, however, it will become drier in the afternoon with some bright or sunny spells breaking through.

It will remain relatively mild with highest temperatures of 16C to 19C.

"Similarly tomorrow, Wednesday, will begin on a dull note with patches of mist and drizzle, all in just light westerly or variable breezes,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

"An improvement into the afternoon however as sunny spells breakthrough, becoming mostly dry too, apart from well-scattered showers across the south and east.

"Feeling warm in sunshine with highest temperatures of 16 to 22 degrees, best values away from the northwest.”

Thursday will be quiet cloudy and mild again with some patchy outbreaks of light rain in the morning.

It will then become drier and brighter later in the afternoon with highest temperatures of 17 to 22C, the warmest in Leinster and east Munster.

Friday will likely be a wet day as a band of rain will spread west through the country in the morning which will be followed by showers and sunny spells.

Temperatures will drop slightly on Friday, with the highest being 15C to 18C.

The national forecaster said this band of rain will pave the way for a “quite unsettled weekend.”

It said: “Quite unsettled with low pressure dominating the weather over Ireland, bringing showers or longer spells of rain with temperatures in the mid to high teens, and moderate variable breezes.”