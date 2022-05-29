Weather Ireland: Met Éireann forecasts cloudier day on Sunday but temperatures could soar next week

Met Éireann has forecast a cloudier day today, however, there will be some good sunny spells with temperatures reaching 18C.

It will remain mostly dry today, however, the odd light shower is possible, especially in the north and east where it will be cloudier.

"Northeast breezes will be mostly moderate in strength, fresher at times in some coastal areas,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

"Highest temperatures will range from 13 to 18 degrees, warmest in the southwest and coolest in the north.”

Tonight will see mostly clear skies, however, cloud overnight and light showers will become more widespread in the north towards the morning.

From Monday the settled weather will take a turn and cool and showery conditions are in store.

Although it will be cloudier with scattered showers in all regions tomorrow, many of the showers will be light and there will be some brief bright sunny periods.

"A much cooler day with highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees, and a light to moderate northwest breeze,” the national forecaster said.

"On Tuesday, scattered showers with a mix of cloud and some bright spells.

"Mostly cloudy across Ulster with a more prolonged spell of rain there. Some heavier bursts are possible near the north coast.

"Highest temperatures 11 to 15 degrees with light to moderate westerly breezes.”

There will be further showers on Wednesday, with the odd heavy one in the north. Temperatures will rise slightly with highs of 12C to 16C, reaching 17C degrees in southern areas.

Thursday will be a drier day with sunny spells and just a few light showers developing as temperatures will reach highs of 15C to 17C.

"Some uncertainty but there are signs that it will become mainly dry and settled later next week,” the forecaster said.

"Temperatures will rise into the high teens, possibly into the low 20s.”