Weather Ireland: Met Éireann forecast sunny and dry weekend ahead with highs of 22C

It’s set to be a mainly sunny and dry weekend as temperatures will reach highs of 22C.

Today will start a little cloudier for Connacht and Ulster with some scattered showers, however, it will clear northwards through the afternoon and evening.

Some clouds will build overnight, but tomorrow will be mainly dry and sunny again.

"Tomorrow, Saturday, will be mainly dry with sunny spells,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

"In the morning there will patchy light rain or drizzle in the west and in the afternoon there will be showers through Munster and the south Midlands which may turn heavy.

"Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees with a light, occasionally moderate easterly breeze.”

The national forecaster said “a lot of dry weather” is expected early next week, but next weekend is uncertain.

“On Monday, good sunny spells and a lot of dry weather expected with just well-scattered showers, though with the continued chance of a few heavy bursts,” they said.

"Highest temperatures of 18 degrees in parts of the east and northeast to 22 or 23 degrees in the west.

"Easterly winds will be light to moderate.”

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be largely dry with sunny spells and just a few showers with highest temperatures of 17C to 21C.

The forecaster said next weekend, when Electric Picnic in Co Laois is due to take place, there is “more uncertainty” but “indications are that it will turn more unsettled with temperatures falling back to the mid to high teens.”