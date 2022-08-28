Weather Ireland: Met Éireann forecast heavy showers for Electric Picnic weekend

Tents are erected prior to the Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally, County Laois.

The biggest festival in the Irish calendar takes place next weekend in Stradbally, Co Laois, and current indications suggest there will be heavy rain.

It’s set to stay mainly dry and warm until next Friday, when the three-day festival starts.

"Current indications suggest that Friday and next weekend will be more unsettled with heavy showers or longer spells of rain at time,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Today will be dry in most areas with a fair amount of cloud but with some sunny intervals.

A few showers may develop in parts of Connacht and Ulster during the day with highest temperatures of 17C to 22C.

"Monday morning will be largely dry with bright or sunny spells, the best of these in Munster,” the national forecaster said.

"In the afternoon and evening, some showers are likely, especially over the northern half of the country, some of them heavy.

"It will be warm with highest temperatures of 18C to 23C and light to moderate easterly breezes.”

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will all be mainly dry with sunny spells and just a few showers at times.

"Highest temperatures of 19C to 22C for much of the country, but not quite as warm in eastern coastal areas where temperatures will reach about 17C or 18C due to mainly light to moderate easterly breezes,” the forecaster said.

"Lowest night time temperatures will range from about 9 to 12 degrees.”