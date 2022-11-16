Weather Ireland: mainly dry and sunny with some showers as temperatures begin to drop

Today will be mainly dry with sunny spells, but rain will affect some coastal areas this afternoon and evening.

Met Éireann said while it will be dry in most parts today, there will be some showers in east Ulster and along parts of the west coast. In the late afternoon and evening rain will develop in coastal areas of Munster. Highest temperatures today will range from 7C to 11C.

Showers on some coasts overnight, with lows of 0C to 4C.

The forecaster said Thursday morning will be mainly dry with sunny spells and a few showers. Through the afternoon and evening, rain will develop in east and north Ulster and showers will develop in Connacht and west Munster. Highest temperatures will range from 7C to 10C.

Mostly clear overnight with lows of 2-6C.

Met Éireann said there will be good sunny spells on Friday with passing showers, driest in the east of the country. Temperatures will be cooler than recent days, with afternoon highs of 6C to 9C.

Friday night will be cold with a widespread frost likely in largely calm and clear conditions. Lowest temperatures will drop back to between -1C to +3C.

The forecaster said it will become very breezy or windy on Saturday with a spell of persistent rain developing. Highest temperatures will range from 7C to 11C.

It will become drier on Saturday night as winds ease. There will be clear spells and occasional showers.

Met Éireann said there will be showery conditions on Sunday, with some sunny spells highest temperatures of 7C to 10C.