Weather Ireland: Lows of -3 tonight with thunder and hail possible in some counties

Temperatures will plummet below freezing to -3 tonight with heavy showers bringing possible sleet, hail and thunder on New Year’s Day.

Some counties in Connacht and Ulster will wake to mist and fog this morning while there will be rain in Munster and Leinster, heavy at times.

Met Éireann said isolated hail and thunder were possible, with sleet possible on high ground in the evening. Daytime highs will range from 3-9 while Sunday night will be very cold and frosty with icy surfaces likely. Lows will range from -3 to one degree.

“Monday morning will be very cold and frosty with icy stretches and patches of freezing fog. It will stay cold in most areas for the day, with highest temperatures of one to five degrees, but will be less cold in the southwest.

“It will be mostly dry with low winter sunshine and just isolated showers in the west and northwest. Winds will be light and variable at first but will become southerly later, freshening in the west,” Met Éireann said.

Tuesday will be a milder but wet and windy day with spells of rain and showers moving across the country throughout the day. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

On Wednesday, it will be mostly dry and bright over the northern half of the country but it will be cloudier further south with patchy light rain or drizzle. Highs of 7-11 degrees.

Persistent rain will move in over the southern half of the country on Wednesday night and

Thursday will “be a wet day as rain becomes widespread and occasionally heavy”.