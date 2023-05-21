Weather Ireland: Highs of 19C today, ahead of prolonged dry spell

It will be sunny and 19C in places today.

Some counties will see temperatures near 20C today as sunny spells will replace a gloomy start on Sunday.

Scattered drizzle will give way to dry conditions as sunny spells will develop in parts, but some odd showers will fall in the south this evening.

Highs will range from 14 in the north to 19 in the south.

Sunday night will be cloudy and somewhat chilly with lows ranging from three to 10 degrees, before a dry Monday morning.

Sunny spells will develop for a lot of counties on Monday and highs will hit 18C in the south and 13 in the north.

It is forecast to be dry for the majority of the coming week – with just the occasional shower.

“Tuesday [will be] a generally dry day with spells of hazy sunshine. Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees, a little cooler along northwestern coasts in light to moderate northwesterly winds,” Met Éireann said.

Wednesday will be a cloudier day with the best of any sunshine over the eastern half of the country. It will be mostly dry with just a few scattered patches of light rain and drizzle, Met Éireann said. Highs will range from 14C to 20C in the southeast.

“Thursday [will be] another generally dry day as any lingering rain and drizzle clears to the south. Rather cloudy to start but spells of sunshine will develop through the day. Highest temperatures of 13 degrees in the northwest to 19 degrees in the southeast in moderate northerly winds.

“Friday and the weekend [will be] staying dry for most with good spells of sunshine and the chance of just the odd light shower. Warm with temperatures gradually increasing into the high teens or low twenties,” Met Éireann said.