Festival staff get in the mood for Electric Picnic earlier this week. Picture: Collins

A band of heavy rain will develop in the west and spread across the country on Friday, bringing persistent showers ahead of the weekend.

Friday will begin cloudy as thousands descend on Stradbally, Co Laois, for Electric Picnic for the weekend before scattered showers develop over the eastern half of the country.

As the afternoon progresses, persistent rain will develop in the west and spread eastwards across the country by evening. It will still feel warm with highs of 17-22 degrees.

Friday night will be cloudy and wet with heavy outbreaks at times with moderate southwesterly to westerly winds.

Met Éireann have issued a weather advisory from 7pm Friday evening with the potential for travel disruption due to wind and rain.

“On Saturday morning, rain will push northeastwards, becoming confined to the north and east by afternoon. Elsewhere, there will be a mix of sunny spells and showers, some of the showers will be heavy and thundery. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in a fresh south or southeast breeze,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Looking towards Saturday night, the national forecaster is predicting wet and windy weather with the potential for very windy weather Saturday night and into Sunday morning. There will also be a potential for localised flooding due to heavy rain.

Strong winds will ease on Sunday morning as heavy rain clears northwards and it will be a breezy day with sunny spells and some scattered showers.

“A further band of heavy rain will push in across the southern half of the country and winds will strengthen. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in fresh and gusty southeast winds. Rain will clear northwards overnight with clear spells and scattered showers following. Minimum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in fresh and blustery southeast winds,” the forecaster said.

Monday will see bright spells and scattered showers to start before more persistent rain extends from the south later in the day.

It will be a mild day again with highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees in fresh and gusty southeast winds.

Tuesday will see a day of sunny spells and scattered showers, with some heavy in places. Highs will again reach 22 degrees in blustery south or southeast winds.

It is forecast to remain unsettled into next week with low pressure dominating.