Weather Ireland: frost to clear with mixed bag for the weekend, Met Éireann predicts

Frost and fog will clear on Friday morning to reveal bright and sunny spells for many counties this afternoon.

Most areas will be dry but cloud and outbreaks of rain will gradually move into west and northwest counties later this afternoon or evening.

It will be a relatively chilly day with highs of just six to nine degrees in light breezes.

“Outbreaks of rain will move down from the northwest overnight, tending to fizzle out with much of the southeast staying fully dry. Some fog patches too.

“Coldest and clearest early tonight across the south and east with perhaps a touch of frost. Lowest temperatures of zero to five degrees, in mostly light southwest breezes,” Met Éireann said.

Saturday will be cloudy and dull across Leinster and Munster with patches of light rain and mist, but it will generally dry and brighter elsewhere with some sunny spells.

Highest temperatures will range from seven to 10 degrees on Saturday.

The general outlook for the coming days is mixed with Met Éireann expecting blustery outbreaks of rain.

“Cloudy outbreaks of rain will mainly affect Connacht and Ulster [on Sunday], turning heavier here later in the day. Generally dry elsewhere for daylight hours with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, though some rain will arrive during the evening. Highest temperatures of nine to 11 degrees in freshening westerly winds.

“Becoming drier overnight under broken cloud with moderating westerly winds. Lowest temperatures of four to seven degrees,” Met Éireann said.

Monday looks set to be dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells but low cloud and drizzle will arrive into Atlantic counties later though. Highs of eight to 10 degrees.