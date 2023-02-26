Any lingering frost will clear quickly on Sunday morning and leave a dry day.

It may be cloudy in some counties but should remain dry for most but it will be cold and highs will range from 6-8 degrees during the afternoon.

Sunday night will be very cold with temperatures forecast to drop below -2. Frost is likely to form in midlands and western counties, depending on the amount of cloud cover, and there will also be some mist and fog in parts, too.

Monday will be very similar to Sunday with highs of six to eight with dry conditions and varying amounts of cloud across the country.

Next week is likely to be “fairly settled”, Met Eireann said, as high pressure will be positioned near Ireland will bring mostly dry weather.

“Rather cold at times with the chance of some frosty nights.

“Cloud will break up in some areas on Monday night although there will be some patchy outbreaks of light rain or drizzle at times near the east coast. Low temperatures will fall back to between -1 and 3 degrees generally in very light northeasterly or variable winds, and some icy stretches can't be ruled out. Some mist and fog patches too,” Met Éireann said.

Tuesday will see a bright and sunny start but it will be more cloudy in Leinster where it may drizzle at times.

Cloud will move across the country in the afternoon with “limited bright spells” and highs will range from seven to nine degrees.

Again Tuesday night will see the mercury fall below zero with lows of -1 in places.

“Similar to Tuesday, with best of the bright spells away from the east coast in the morning. Cloud will bubble up across the country through the afternoon, and while it will be mostly dry, a few patches of rain and drizzle are possible, mostly in the south and east. Highest afternoon temperatures of 6-9 degrees in moderate easterly winds,” the forecaster said.

Wednesday night will again see below freezing temperatures with lows of -2C likely in places and frost forming away from the east coast.

This pattern of daytime highs of 6-8C and frost forming at night is expected to continue up to next weekend with very little precipitation expected.