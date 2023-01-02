People navigate thick fog in Dublin City as the Irish Met office issued an orange level Freezing fog warning. Photo: Damien Storan/PA Wire.

Met Éireann are warning people of dangerous driving conditions this morning as fog and ice linger with temperatures hanging below zero degrees.

Two yellow warnings for fog and ice for the entire country were issued at 11pm last night and will remain in place until 11am on Monday.

“Icy stretches along with patches of freezing fog may lead to hazardous road conditions in some areas tonight and on Monday morning,” Met Éireann’s warning said.

Temperatures were still as low as -2C in places at 8am on Monday morning with freezing fog and widespread frost in places.

Monday will remain cold with highs of just 1-6C and it will be a mostly dry day as the fog gradually breaks up with good sunny spells.

A band of rain will move in across the southwest by evening, though.

Temperatures will again dip below freezing tonight in places with lows of -1 to 4C forecast, with frost likely in parts of Ulster early on Monday night.

Tuesday will see a return to more mild weather with highs of 10-13C but tomorrow will be a wet and windy day.

“Mild, wet and windy with spells of rain, turning heavy at times as they move across the country throughout the day. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees, in fresh to strong and gusty south to southwest winds,” Met Éireann said.

Wednesday will again be mild with highs of 13C in places and it will be largely dry with sunny spells save for a few scattered showers.

“Thursday [will be] a wet day for most as rain becomes widespread and occasionally heavy. Highest temperatures ranging from seven to 11 degrees with light southerly winds freshening from the southwest during the afternoon,” Met Éireann said.

Thursday night will see the mercury drop below freezing once again with lows of -1C in places. Fog will be slow to clear on Friday morning before rain moves in during the afternoon. Highs will range from six to 10C.



