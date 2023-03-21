Weather Ireland: Flooding risk in coastal counties as spring tides and rain combine

Flooding is expected to hit Cork, Waterford and other coastal counties in the coming hours and days.

Coastal counties, particularly in the south, are preparing for likely flooding due to astronomical spring tides and heavy rain.

A Status Yellow rain warning for Kerry expired at 8pm with the change of spot flooding in the county.

Met Éireann said widespread rain will be heaviest in the southwest and west and both Cork City Council and Waterford County Council are warning that flooding is likely in parts due to astronomical spring tides that are approaching high levels.

Storm surge levels are predicted to significantly increase in coastal areas over the next 48 hours and certain areas of Cork city are expected to flood.

Cork City Council said: “It is likely that some roads and parking areas along low-lying quays in the city centre may suffer localised flooding during high tides e.g. Morrison’s Quay, Fr. Matthew Quay, Trinity Bridge, Union Quay, Sharman Crawford Street, Wandesford Quay, Frenche’s Quay, Proby’s Quay, Crosses Green, Lavitt’s Quay, Kyrl’s Quay and South Terrace, Rutland Street, Sawmill Street and South Mall.

“Where necessary, road restrictions will be put in place to ensure smooth flow of traffic in impacted areas. Parking will also be restricted later tonight on Morrison's Island, due to flood risk in the morning.

“Commuters are advised to drive with care when travelling into the city centre this evening and early tomorrow morning. Crews will be deployed across the city,” Cork City Council advised.

Waterford County Council advised that with localised flooding anticipated, flood barriers would be deployed in Waterford City and Passage East. Four car parks will also remain closed this evening in the city.

A yellow wind warning will also take effect from 2am in Donegal overnight as Met Éireann also warn of flooding possible along the northwest due to storm surge.