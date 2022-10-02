Sunday will be dry and sunny with highs in the high teens.

There will be prolonged dry spells with lots of sunshine for much of the country on Sunday ahead of a very mixed week.

Any rain in southern coastal areas will clear quickly on Sunday morning, leaving a largely dry day across the country with sunny spells. It will be warmest in the south and southeast with highs of up to 18 degrees, and a bit cooler in the north.

Sunday night will be largely dry but rain and southerly winds will develop on the west coast as Monday morning light approaches, making way for a cloudy and wet day for parts of Ireland.

“Cloudy and breezy with rain in the west and north. Drier elsewhere, brightening up at times. Fresh southerly winds, strong and gusty near western coasts. Mild for the time of year with highs of 15 to 19 degrees,” Met Éireann said.

Monday night will see it turn wet and blustery with rain sweeping eastwards across the country, and rain will be heavy for a period. A wet, breezy and humid night with rain moving eastwards across the country with some heavy falls possible, especially along Atlantic coastal counties. Temperatures won't fall below the low to mid-teens.

Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to hold a mix of rain and windy conditions along with some sunny spells at times with highs in the region of 16-18.

Tuesday will have a wet start to the day with rain countrywide before becoming drier for a time in the afternoon with some sunny spells breaking through. “Another spell of rain will push up from the south towards the evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees generally, slightly cooler in parts of the northwest.

“After a wet start to Wednesday with widespread rain, a clearance to sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy or thundery, will move in from the west. Turning breezy as well with fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds developing. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees. Windy overnight with widespread showers, possibly turning thundery,” Met Eireann said.