A dry and sunny weekend is in store for most of the island, but temperatures are continuing to drop.

Today will be mainly dry with a fair amount of cloud and some sunny intervals.

There will be a few isolated showers in northern areas with highest temperatures of 14C to 17C.

Read More

Tonight will be quite chilly with lowest temperatures of 3C to 8C, coolest in the midlands.

"Friday will be largely dry with bright or sunny spells,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

"Highest temperatures of 13C to 17C with light to moderate northerly breezes.

“Friday night will be dry and will and turning quite chilly with lowest temperatures of 3C to 7C with very light variable or northwest breezes. Some mist and fog patches are likely to form.”

Saturday will begin misty and foggy but this will gradually clear paving way for a largely dry day with some bright and sunny intervals.

Highest daytime temperatures of 13C to 16C, while nighttime will be cool again with lowest temperatures of 4C to 8C.

“Sunday there'll be some patchy light rain or drizzle for a time over the northern half of the country,” the national forecaster said.

"It will be drier further south. Later in the day, some bright or sunny spells will develop in many areas. Highest temperatures of 14C to 17C with light variable or northwest breezes.

“Current indications suggest that Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will continue dry apart from a few showers or patchy drizzle at times. “Temperatures will reach the mid to high teens and from Thursday onwards, it looks like there will be some rain.”