Weather Ireland: cool and showery days ahead, as Met Éireann names areas with highest and lowest temperatures this weekend

Friday will begin clear and sunny before cloud increases across the country ahead of a mixed weekend of showers and cool temperatures.

Cloud will build across all areas except for Ulster on Friday with some showers possible in Leinster, Munster and Connacht as the day progresses.

Highs will range from 12-16 degrees today, warmest in Ulster with the sunshine.

“It looks set to be mostly cloudy overnight with occasional light rain or drizzle. However, some northern and northwestern areas will be dry and clear. Minimum temperatures of five to eight degrees in a moderate east to northeast breeze,” Met Éireann said.

Saturday is expected to be cloudy with showers and rain at times with the driest and brightest weather expected in west Connacht and west Ulster. Top temperatures will range from nine to 12 degrees but touching 13 or 14 degrees in any brighter areas with light to moderate northerly or variable winds.

The next couple of days will feel quite cool for late April with daytime temperatures failing to breach the mid teens while some areas will fall below freezing at night.

“Some bright spells on Sunday but there will be a good deal of cloud overall with scattered showers. Showers may turn heavy and prolonged in the northeast later in the day. Maximum temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees, coolest in the north in moderate northwest winds.

“On Sunday night, showers will continue across the north and east but with long dry periods in the south and west. A cold night with lowest temperatures ranging from 2 to 5 degrees in light northerly winds,” Met Éireann said.

Monday will be a cold day and breezy but with some bright spells. It should be largely dry but highs will only range from eight to 11 degrees and some areas will fall to -2C overnight.

There is a potential for widespread frost as temperatures plummet.



