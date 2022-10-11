Weather Ireland: cloudy and mostly dry but rain is on the way

Today will be mostly cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle moving in across parts of Connacht and West Ulster by late morning.

The rest of the country will remain largely dry with a mix of cloud and some bright spells today, Met Éireann said.

More persistent rain will sweep across the country by late afternoon, particularly in Atlantic coastal counties and top temperatures will be from 11 to 14C in moderate southerly breezes.

Overnight, rain will spread to the east, with the west drying up towards dawn.

Wednesday will be mostly dry but rain will return to the southwest towards evening, with top temperatures from 13 to 16. It will be cold overnight, as low as 5C in northern counties.

The rest of the week is due to remain unsettled, according to Met Éireann.

Early indications are that the weekend will be windy, with rain clearing in the east of the country.

Bright spells and widespread showers are expected for the west as heavy rainfall will clear.