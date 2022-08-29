Caoimhe Nelson, Kate and Molly Higgins Jackson and Ruby the Red Setter enjoying the fine weather along the banks of the Grand Canal at Portobello. Picture: Steve Humphreys

Today will be warm and mainly dry but some outbursts of rain will develop this afternoon, Met Éireann has forecast.

The forecaster said high pressure will dominate for much of this week, it will be mainly dry with good sunny spells and a few showers. It will become more unsettled from Friday onwards.

It will be mostly cloudy at first today with some drizzle and mist in Ulster. There will be bright or sunny spells across the country today.

Some showers will develop this afternoon and evening, mainly over the midlands, Connacht and Ulster, and a few possibly heavy showers are possible too.

Highest temperatures will range between 18C to 23C with light to moderate east to southeast breezes.

Tonight will be mainly dry with lowest temperatures between 10C to 13C with light breezes.

Read More

Tuesday will be largely dry with sunny spells and highest temperatures between 18C to 22C with light to moderate easterly breezes.

It will be mild and mainly dry overnight with lows of 9C to 12C in light variable breezes.

Wednesday and Thursday will all be mainly dry with sunny spells and just a few showers at times.

Highest temperatures will range between 18C to 22C with mainly light to moderate easterly breezes. Lowest nighttime temperatures will range from about 9C to 12C.

On Friday, after a mainly dry start, a band of rain will move in from the west and heavy showers will develop further east.

Through the second half of the day heavy downpours are likely, especially over Leinster and Ulster with localised flooding possible.

Highest temperatures will range between 16C to 20C with light to moderate easterly breezes.

Next weekend will continue unsettled with further spells of rain or showers, which may be heavy at times. Temperatures will range from about 17C to 21C.

Read More



