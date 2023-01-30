It will be a bright start to the week with sunny spells for many counties today but cloud will build from the west as the day rolls on, bringing showers with it.

Showers will affect Ulster and north Leinster before the cloud moves in across the country bringing light rain at times. Highs will range from seven to 10 today.

Monday night will see outbreaks of rain in the north and west but moving across the entire country afterwards.

“Sunny spells tomorrow along with scattered showers, mainly affecting the north and west, with largely dry conditions elsewhere. Highest temperatures of six to nine degrees but feeling cooler in fresh and gusty westerly winds, strong in the north and west,” Met Éireann said.

The week ahead is forecast to have mixed conditions and breezy at times but with a good deal of dry and bright weather.

Wednesday will be a breezy day with showers widespread over the northern half of the country in the first half of the day. The showers and winds will ease but cloud will build from the west with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle following. Highs will range from 7-10 degrees.

“Thursday [will be] largely cloudy at first with just occasional bright or sunny spells. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will become more isolated from later in the afternoon with more in the way of sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of nine to 12 degrees in moderate west to southwest winds. Largely dry overnight though with isolated patches of light rain and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees,” Met Éireann said.

Friday will again see a mix of cloud and sunny spells with light rain and drizzle with colder conditions likely through Saturday as outbreaks of rain move southeastwards over the country.

Sunday should just see some patchy light rain or drizzle at times.



