Weather Ireland: A dry weekend in store – but you might need to get out the winter duvet

It will be a mainly dry and sunny weekend, but it may be time to get the winter duvets out as nighttime temperatures are dropping.

Today will be mainly dry with sunny spells and just well-scattered showers, these mainly in northern counties and on north-facing coasts.

Highest temperatures of 14C to 16C with moderate northerly breezes.

"Tonight will be dry with clear spells and a few coastal showers,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

" A few patches of mist or fog may develop.

"Quite chilly with lowest temperatures of 3C to 8C and light variable breezes.”

Sunday will be a cloudier day with a fair amount of dry weather and a few showers.

Towards evening, rain will develop in the north and northwest and will spread southeastwards through the evening and night along with fresh, gusty westerly winds.

"Monday will be cool and breezy with bright or sunny spells and just well-scattered showers,” the national forecaster said.

"Highest temperatures of 12C to 16C with moderate to fresh, gusty northwest winds.

"Monday night will be mainly dry with winds easing and lowest temperatures of 7C to 10C.”

Tuesday will start off mainly dry, however, rain will spread eastwards through the morning and early afternoon.

It will continue through the evening and will be heavy at times, especially in Ulster.

"Wednesday and Thursday will be cool days with sunny spells and scattered showers,” Met Éireann said.

"Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

“At the moment, it looks like Friday and next weekend will become much milder and more unsettled with heavy rain and strong winds at times.”