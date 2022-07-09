This weekend is set to be the hottest of the year so far with temperatures hitting the mid 20s.

Met Éireann said it will be mostly cloudy this morning with a few isolated patches of drizzle and mist in places, however, brighter conditions along the south coast will become more widespread, especially through Munster and Leinster, by afternoon with spells of warm sunshine developing. It will remain cloudier in the northwest with patchy drizzle at times. Highest temperatures will range from 16C northwest to 24C in the south.

Tonight will be largely dry and mild with a mix of cloud, clear spells and occasional patches of drizzle in places. It will be mild and humid with lowest temperatures of 11C to 16C.

On Sunday morning, most of the cloud and mist will die off to leave a largely dry, warm and sunny afternoon. Met Éireann said highest temperatures of 20C to 25C are expected and it will be warmest in the midlands.

Sunday night will be dry with clear spells early on, however, some higher cloud will extend from the northwest through the night. It will be another mild and humid night with lows not falling below 11C to 16C, while mist and hill fog will also return for a time.

Met Éireann said Monday will be warm and dry with good spells of hazy sunshine. Cloudier conditions will increase from the northwest later in the day, with highest temperatures of 20C to 25C expected.

It will be mostly cloudy on Monday night with patchy outbreaks of rain, mostly in the north and west. It will remain warm and muggy overnight with lowest temperature not falling below 14C to 17C.

Met Éireann said Tuesday morning will be cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle at times, although rainfall will be small generally. During the afternoon sunny spells will spread from the northwest, however, it will feel fresher in the north and west. Highest temperatures of 17C to 24C are forecast – warmest in the southeast.

Long clear spells will develop on Tuesday night with just the slight chance of some light showers in the northwest. It will be a cooler night, with lows of 10 to 13 degrees.

Met Éireann said a mix of cloud and sunny spells is expected on Wednesday with the chance of a few light showers along Atlantic coastal fringes. Highest temperatures will range from 17C to 21C.

"Mostly staying quite mild and settled, with some sunny spells towards the weekend however there will be some patchy rain and drizzle at times, mostly affecting northern parts of the country,” Met Éireann said.