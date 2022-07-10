Temperatures of 22C to 25C degrees are expected across the country today as the fine spell driven by an 'Azores High' weather front continues.

Met Éireann said low cloud and patches of mist or drizzle will clear during this morning. There will be long spells of warm sunshine in most parts of the country in the afternoon and evening, with highest temperatures generally between 22C and 25C degrees in a light and variable breeze.

The dry and clear conditions will continue overnight. It will be humid with temperatures dropping to between 12C and 15C. Some mist or hill fog patches may develop also.

Tomorrow will be another hot day, with hazy sunshine. However, Met Éireann said cloudier conditions will increase from the northwest later in the day, bringing some patchy rain to west Connacht and west Ulster by evening. Highest temperatures of 20C to “25C are forecast.

Monday night will be cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain, mostly in the north and west. It will remain warm and muggy overnight with temperatures not falling below 14C to 17C.

Met Éireann said Tuesday morning will be cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle, although rainfall will be small generally. During the afternoon, drier and brighter conditions will extend from northwest as it turns a “bit fresher” across the region. Highest temperatures of 17C to 23C are expected, warmest in the southeast.

Long clear spells will develop on Tuesday night with just a slight chance of some light showers in the northwest. It will be a cooler night with lows of 10C to 13C.

Wednesday will see a mix of cloud and sunny spells with the chance of a few showers. Met Éireann said temperatures will range from 17C to 22C.

It will be largely dry on Wednesday night with clear spells, the chance of a few light showers in northern counties and lowest temperatures of 10C to 12C.

Met Éireann said there is a possibility of some rain or showers at times in the northwest of the country on Thursday. Elsewhere it will be mostly dry with long spells of sunshine and top temperatures 17C in the northwest to 22C in the southeast.

"Plenty of dry and sunny weather across Ireland on Friday but parts of the northwest will stay cloudier with a chance of patchy rain or drizzle there. Highest temperatures ranging from 18 to 24 degrees, coolest along the northwest coast,” Met Éireann said.