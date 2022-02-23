A Status Yellow snow and ice warning has been issued for three western counties as a cold snap is set to grip the country.

Met Éireann has issued the yellow alert for counties Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo from 10pm on Wednesday until 10am on Thursday.

The national weather service said: “Blustery showers of hail, sleet and snow with icy stretches on untreated surfaces will lead to hazardous driving conditions on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.”

The UK’s Met Office has also issued a snow an ice warning for counties Antrim, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry from 1 o’clock this afternoon until 3pm tomorrow.

Met Éireann said today will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered blustery showers to start. By late morning a band of rain will move into the northwest and gradually extend to all other areas, turning heavy in places. The scattered wintry showers will begin to push into the northwest by the evening, in highest temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees.

Tonight, brisk westerly winds will feed in a scattering of snow, sleet and rain showers. There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms too with local hail. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees are expected. It will feel even colder owing to an added wind chill factor, while some frost and ice will set in also; especially in sheltered areas.

Tomorrow will be cold and windy with sunny spells and further scattered wintry showers. Snow showers and icy stretches during the morning will lead to treacherous conditions in parts. There will be some thundery showers and hail too, especially in the west and north. Highest temperatures of just 3 to 7 degrees are forecast, with an added wind chill factor and fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds throughout the day.

Scattered wintry showers will be mainly confined to western and northern coasts overnight, with temperatures dropping to between 0 and 4 degrees, with frost and ice developing.

Met Éireann said Friday will be mostly dry with good sunny spells and light breezes. However, during the afternoon cloud will build across much of the west with some showers later and temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with patchy drizzle across southern and western counties. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees are expected, in fresh and gusty southerly winds.

Rain is expected to move in across the country on Saturday night, clearing later with temperatures of 2 to 7 degrees.

The rain will clear early on Sunday, leaving a mostly dry day with sunny spells and light breezes, in highs of 7 to 10 degrees.