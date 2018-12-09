The weather is set to improve today after wet and windy conditions battered the country last night.

Weather forecast: Mixed conditions in store as temperatures to drop to zero

Today Met Eireann said there will be a mix of dry spells and scattered showers with maximum temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.

“The good news is that the strong breeze is going to moderate somewhat today and the next few days will bring a fair amount of dry weather overall,” Met Eireann forecaster Matthew Martin told RTE.

“Today is going to be rather cool, with a mix of bright spells and scattered showers. The showers will become increasingly confined to the north and north west of the country though during the afternoon, with good dry periods developing,” Mr Martin said.

Temperatures today are expected to reach between 8 to 10 degrees but will fall as low as zero tonight.

Frost is set to clear quickly Monday morning but cloud and patchy rain will then move in from the Atlantic.

Tuesday is expected to be mainly dry in central and eastern counties, with Munster and Connacht seeing rain in the afternoon.

Rain will gradually spread eastwards during the evening, with heavier busts possible and highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

On Wednesday, rain and drizzle will scatter over parts of east Leinster and east Ulster, but it will be mainly dry elsewhere.

“However, another band of rain will reach south west coast by Wednesday evening and extend nationwide overnight,” added Mr Martin.

