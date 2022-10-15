Met Éireann has issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for Connacht, Munster and Co Donegal.

The alert runs from 8.30am this morning until 9pm tonight.

"Further heavy showers and thunderstorms coupled with strong and gusty southwesterly winds and possible falls of hail,” Met Éireann said.

“Disruption is expected including spot flooding and dangerous road conditions, especially near coasts.”

After a dry start in many places, today will be a wet and blustery day, especially in the west, with thundery downpours and localised spot flooding.

Met Éireann said frequent heavy and potentially thundery showers with hail, mainly in the west this morning, will become widespread for the rest of the day. Spot flooding is likely with the heavy downpours.

It will become cold and windy as fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds develop. Highest temperatures today will range from 10C to 13C.

It will be windy early tonight with showers persisting for a time, and further heavy showers in some parts. It will turn drier overnight as showers become isolated. It will be a cold night, with temperatures falling back to between 2C and 6C.

There will be a calm, bright, and mostly dry start tomorrow morning.

The forecaster said cloud will build from the south through the day, bringing outbreaks of heavy rain during the afternoon and evening. Rain will reach the northeast in the evening. Highest temperatures will range from 10C to 14C.

The rain will clear northwards on Sunday night, with clear spells following. Showers will continue in the west and northwest, with lowest temperatures of 8C to 11C.

Met Éireann said Monday will be a drier day with spells of sunshine and some showers in the north. Highest temperatures will range from 13C to 16C.

Monday night will be cold, dry and mostly clear. Some mist and fog will develop, with lowest temperatures of 2C to 6C degrees.

The forecaster said there will be a good deal of dry weather on Tuesday with sunny spells for most parts, but it will turn cloudier through the day with some light rain and drizzle in southern areas. Highest temperatures of 13C to 16C are expected.

Tuesday night will be breezy, mostly dry and clear with cloud, rain or drizzle lingering in southern areas. Lowest temperatures will range from 7C to 11C.

Wednesday will be mostly dry with sunny spells over the northern half over the country. Rain, heavy at times, will slowly push northwards from southern area through the day, highest temperatures of 10C to 14C.

“Remaining unsettled late into the week, though current indications suggest high pressure will build for the weekend, bringing mostly dry and settled weather,” Met Éireann said.