Weather forecast Ireland: Possible spot flooding as Met Éireann predicts heavy rain in places after ‘very mild’ day

Today will be another mild day, with sunny spells this morning, followed heavy rain and possible spot flooding in places.

Met Éireann said it will be blustery with showery outbreaks of rain in the west and southwest extending over much of Munster and Connacht through this morning, with some “heavy falls and spot flooding possible”. It will be mainly dry elsewhere with some sunny spells before the rain continues to move north-eastwards through the afternoon and evening. Today will be “very mild” with highest temperatures of 1C3 to 17C.

Tonight, the rain will become mostly confined to eastern and north-eastern counties. It will be drier with clear spells and just isolated showers elsewhere. Tonight will be cooler than recent nights, with lowest temperatures of 2C to 8C, and it will be coldest in the southwest.

Met Éireann said next week will be “very changeable” as a “mobile Atlantic regime” will bring strong winds and heavy rain at times, while temperatures will be “cooler” than recent days.

The forecaster said it will be mainly dry with sunny spells and some scattered showers tomorrow morning. Cloud will build from the southwest through afternoon. Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, will follow in the evening but it will stay dry in the north and east until night time. Highest temperatures will range from 9C to 12C.

Monday night will be wet and windy at first, as the rain continues to move north-eastwards, becoming drier for a time before showers follow, mainly affecting the south and west. Overnight temperatures will drop back to between 2C to 6C.

Met Éireann said the last of the overnight rain will clear to the northeast on Tuesday morning, leaving a day of sunshine and long dry spells across much of the country. Blustery showers or longer spells of rain will affect southern and western coastal counties through the day, while highest temperatures will range from 8C to 11C.

Tuesday night will see long clear spells, scattered showers and lowest temperatures of 0C to 4C.

The forecaster said Wednesday’s weather is still “uncertain”, but current indications suggest that after sunshine and some showers to start the day, heavy rain will push up from the south with breezy or windy conditions developing. Highest temperatures of 7C to 11C are expected.

The rain will gradually clear eastwards on Wednesday night, followed by further showers from the west and lowest temperatures of 3C to 7C.

Met Éireann said the will be good sunny spells and scattered blustery showers on Thursday. The heaviest and most frequent showers will affect Atlantic coastal counties. Highest temperatures of 9C to 12C are forecast.

“Friday will likely be a day of sunny spells and showers but with long dry spells, especially in the south and east. Further rain and showers are then expected over the weekend, turning breezy or windy at times too,” Met Éireann said.