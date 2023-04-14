Weather forecast Ireland: Met Éireann predicts sunny spells today ahead of wet weekend

This morning will be largely dry with good sunny spells, however, some scattered showers will develop this afternoon.

Met Éireann said these will be heaviest and most frequent over the northern half of the country with a chance of hail and a small chance of isolated thunderstorms in the northeast.

Highest temperatures will range between 9C and 12C with light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

It will be dry at first on Saturday with sunny spells but cloud in the southwest will gradually extend across the country with outbreaks of rain and drizzle following.

Driest in the east and southeast with highest temperatures ranging between 9C and 12C with moderate southerly winds developing, fresher at times in the west and northwest.

It will become drier and milder over the coming days as high pressure is set to dominate our weather.

There will be a dull start on Sunday with patchy outbreaks of light rain and drizzle along with lingering patches of mist and fog.

It will become drier with some sunny spells developing as the day goes on.

Conditions will be mild with highest temperatures between 14C and 17C generally, possibly reaching 18C, with light to moderate southerly breezes.

On Monday, there will be a good deal of cloud in the morning with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

The rain and drizzle will die away through the afternoon as sunny spells develop.

Highest temperatures will range between 13C and 16C in mostly moderate southerly breezes.

Tuesday will be a mostly dry and sunny day with just isolated showers.

Highest temperatures will range between 15C and 18C generally, cooler near southern and eastern coasts due to an onshore breeze.