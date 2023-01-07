Met Éireann’s Status Yellow wind warning for five counties will come into place this morning.

The alert, covering counties Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo and Donegal, will come into force at 10am and is valid until 8am tomorrow.

The national forecaster said southerly winds, veering southwesterly, will be very strong and gusty, especially near coasts with localised wave overtopping possible.

Meanwhile, clear spells and showers will develop in the west this morning.

Today will be cool and blustery with sunny spells and with showers spreading eastwards to all areas, some heavy with hail or thunder.

South to southwest winds will increase fresh, strong and gusty with gales near west and northwest coasts with highest temperatures between 7C and 10C.

Over the coming days, lowest overnight temperatures will range between 1C and 5C nationwide.

Sunday will be breezy with sunny spells and with further bands of showers spreading eastwards across the country with hail and thunder possible.

Highest temperatures will range between 6C and 9C with moderate to fresh south to southwest winds, becoming mainly westerly in the evening.

On Monday, there'll be bright or sunny spells and some further showers.

These will be mainly in the west and north and will mostly die out through the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 5C and 8C with moderate to fresh westerly breezes.

Tuesday morning will be wet and quite windy with persistent rain. The rain will clear eastwards later with showers following from the west with fresh, gusty westerly winds and highest temperatures between 9C and 12C.

Wednesday will be cold, blustery and showery with fresh to strong westerly winds and highest temperatures between 5C and 8C.