The weekend is off to a cold start this morning with frost visible in many parts of the country.

Weather forecast: Frosty start to the weekend as temperatures to drop

Met Eireann forecaster Matthew Martin said that the weekend will remain cold and cloudy as a weak weather front moves in across the country tonight.

“Patches of frost this morning will gradually clear to leave a largely dry day, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. However, outbreaks of light rain and drizzle will move in across some north-western counties during this evening,” Mr Martin told RTE Radio One.

Temperatures today are estimated to range from 6 to 9 degrees, with some light south and south-west winds.

“It will be mostly cloudy then tonight, with patchy light rain or drizzle affecting ulster and Connacht and this will extend further south into north Leinster and parts of west Munster during the night,” the forecaster added.

Other parts of the country will remain dry tonight and cloud cover will see temperatures remaining at 4 to 7 degrees.

Sunday is set to be "cloudy and dull", with scattered patches of light rain or drizzle.

“Rainfall amounts will be small though and some southern and south eastern counties will hold dry,” said Mr Martin.

Highest temperatures on Sunday will be of 8 to 11 degrees with moderate south west breezes.

However, this will change by Monday morning as a cold front will move in and bring outbreaks of rain, which will move from the north-west and extend across the country.

Monday afternoon will bring brighter weather, isolated showers and see maximum temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

Tuesday will be dry and bright, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells and temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

Online Editors