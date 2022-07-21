People out for a early morning swim at Forty Foot Sandycove, County Dublin. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

It will be mostly dry this morning, with a few light showers in the north and west.

There will be limited sunny spells, as clouds will dominate into the early morning.

Later this afternoon a few showers will move into the southwest, with highest temperatures hitting the mid-high teens at 15C to 19C with a might northerly breeze.

Tonight, we will see most areas hold dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells, with very few counties experiencing isolated showers.

Lowest temperatures of 9C to 13C with some mist and fog forming as breezes fall light and variable.

There will be another dry start to tomorrow morning, with warm sunny spells developing.

A few light passing showers across the south and west of the country, with cloud increasing into the evening.

Highest temperatures of 18C to 22C in light variable breezes.

On Friday night, rain will move into the southwest and will very slowly push up across the country overnight with some heavy bursts possible.

It will be a mild night with lowest temperatures of 11C to 16C in light to moderate southwest winds.

As we enter the weekend, things will start turning unsettled with windier and wetter conditions for the weekend and early next week, and temperatures remaining around normal.

Staying rather wet Saturday morning as that band of rain continues to move across the country in a moderate southerly airflow.

The rain will be heaviest along Atlantic coastal counties, and persistent at times. Highest temperatures of 18C to 22C, warmest across the midlands and the east.

Further showery rain overnight, mainly in the northwest and along the southeast.

It will be very mild and humid with some coastal fog, but temperatures will not fall below 13C to 16C.

Met Éireann is predicting that high pressure will build midweek, leading to dry settled conditions.