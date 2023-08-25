Weather: clear spells, heavy rain and thunder all in the mix ahead of weekend, Met Éireann says

Friday will start off with just a few showers before rain spreads across the country later today, Met Éireann predicts.

This morning will be cloudy with some sunny spells and isolated showers confined to the north and west. Showers will then spread across the country down from the north.

Showers will be heaviest in Leinster with a possibility of thunder in the afternoon. Highest temperatures will range from 16 to 19 degrees in a fresh northerly breeze.

Tonight showers will become isolated in the north and east with some clear, dry spells expected in the southwest of the country and lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

7 Day Weather Forecast (22nd of August to 28th of August)

Into the weekend, Saturday will be cloudy and heavy rain is possible in the east. Isolated showers will continue, highs between 15 and 19 degrees are expected with warmest temperatures in the south.

“Showers and cloud will gradually clear during the evening leaving a mostly dry night. Northerly breezes will slowly ease too with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees. Cloud will build from the west overnight with rain developing along Atlantic coastal counties before dawn,” Met Éireann said.

Sunday morning is set to start off “wet and blustery” as rain moves across the country and some areas experience heavy showers. This will clear into the east but scattered showers will persist. Highest temperatures on Sunday will be between 16 and 20 degrees.

Later on Sunday rain will clear but it will remain cloudy into the evening, lowest temperatures from 10 to 13 degrees.