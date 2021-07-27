Met Éireann’s weather advisory is set to remain in place as thunderstorms are expected across the country this week.

After a fortnight of enjoying a heatwave which saw temperatures surpass 30C, Ireland's weather experienced a major drop this week.

The weather advisory said a cold front passing across the country will bring widespread heavy, and possibly thundery, showers.

Met Éireann warned of downpours which could result in hazardous driving conditions and may lead to spot flooding in some places.

The areas most at risk are Leinster and east Munster.

Read More

Today is set to remain mostly cloudy across Ulster and Leinster with further showers and locally heavy downpours. It will turn brighter elsewhere with sunny spells and just well-scattered showers.

Highest temperatures will reach 16 to 20 degrees.

Tonight will see scattered showers, merging to longer spells of rain in Atlantic coastal counties with a slight risk of thunder with minimum temperatures of 10 to 13C.

Good spells of sunshine are expected on Wednesday but heavy showers and thunderstorms will become fairly widespread across the country.

Some of the showers will be heavy with localised thunderstorms developing bringing a risk of lightning and spot flooding with maximum temperatures of 15 to 19C.

Thursday will be a fresh and showery day with bright spells and showers, the showers heavy in places, especially across Ulster with a risk of isolated thunderstorms.

The southeast of the country will experience the best of the sunshine with temperatures ranging 15 to 19C.

Scattered showers are expected on Thursday night with minimum temperatures of 11 to 14C.

Friday will see good sunny spells but with scattered showers spreading from the northwest during the day with top temperatures reaching 16 to 20C.

Showers will become confined to Atlantic coastal areas on Friday night with temperatures of 10 to 13C.

Meanwhile, sunny spells and scattered showers are expected across the Bank Holiday weekend.

The weather warnings come at a good time as indoor dining officially reopened on Monday, with many wet pubs opening their doors for the first time in nearly 500 days.