Weakening Atlantic currents threaten new ice age

Human-caused warming has led to an “almost complete loss of stability” in the system that drives Atlantic currents, potentially producing a mini ice age for much of Europe and North America.

Scientists warned that the weakening Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), which transports warm, salty water from the tropics to northern Europe and then sends colder water back south along the ocean floor, could turn off abruptly, causing temperature swings and other dramatic shifts in global weather systems.

A collapse in the current would dramatically cool the Northern Hemisphere, raise sea levels in the Atlantic, reduce precipitation over Europe and North America and shift monsoons in South America and Africa.

Climate models have shown the AMOC is at its weakest in more than 1,000 years.

The study, in the journal Nature Climate Change, said the loss of stability implies the AMOC may have approached its critical threshold, beyond which a likely irreversible collapse could occur.

The circulation of the AMOC is at the heart of Earth’s climate system, playing a critical role in redistributing heat and regulating weather patterns around the world.

The physics that makes dense water sink and lighter water “upwell” keeps the circulation churning in an endless loop. As long as the necessary temperature and salinity gradients exist, the current is self-sustaining, but climate change has shifted the balance.

“The new analysis suggests the critical threshold for

collapse is most likely much closer than we would have expected,” said Niklas Boers of the Potsdam Insitute

for Climate Impact Research. (© Washington Post)

